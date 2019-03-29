|
|
Charles Baugous
Ankeny - Charles Earl Baugous, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his children in Ankeny, IA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. First Street Ankeny, IA 50021). Prior to Mass, a Rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. with visitation to follow. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary's Cemetery in Humboldt, IA.
Charles is survived by his three children: Mary (Bob) Hingtgen of West Des Moines, IA, Nancy (Jeff) McComas of Winter Garden, FL, and Charles Robert (Amanda) Baugous of Rock Island, IL; grandchildren, Kelly (Nate) Erickson, Justin (Katie) Hingtgen, Katy (Jon) Riebhoff, Meghan McComas, Colin McComas, Charlie Baugous, and Sam Baugous; and great grandchildren, Carter Hingtgen, Kelsie Hingtgen, Lily Johnson, Millie Erickson, and Wyatt Erickson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Baugous; parents, Amy and Earl Baugous; siblings, Mary (Glen) Tilton, Marilyn (Bill) Woods, and Dean Baugous.
Charles was born February 11, 1933, in Dakota City, NE, to Earl and Amy (Fevold) Baugous. He graduated from Humboldt High School and was drafted into the United States Army, in Des Moines, IA. Charles served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in Fort Sill, OK. He was united in marriage to Virginia Lucille Sawyer on August 20, 1955 in Humboldt, IA. They welcomed three children: Mary, Nancy and Rob. Charles received his BA in Physical Education and Social Science from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, IA. He then went on to receive his Masters in Counseling from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA. He worked as a public school educator and coach in Lone Tree, IA and Avoca, IA. He then worked as a counselor in the Dewitt and West Des Moines school systems. He held several administrative roles during his 25-year career at DMACC. He was instrumental in founding Career Directions, a career counseling business.
Charles was a member of Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Parish in Ankeny, IA, as well as the American Legion and DMACC Pioneers. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, meeting others, and fishing in Canada. He cheered on the New York Yankees, Chicago Bears, and Iowa Hawkeyes. Most importantly, Charles cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019