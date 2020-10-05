1/1
Charles Brandsfield
Charles Brandsfield

Norwalk - Charles "Bud" Brandsfield was born March 17, 1944 in Des Moines to Chuck & Mary Brandsfield. He passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 76.

After graduation from Tech High School, Bud proudly served 4 years in the Air Force. He then started his career with the Des Moines Fire Department and retired after 32 years. During his years as a firefighter, he also owned Drake Refinishing and enjoyed repairing and refinishing furniture.

Bud's greatest joy was going down to his lake home at Tablerock Lake where he could do what he loved the most - FISHING! He also enjoyed having his kids and grandkids come down to stay. Many memories were made through the years!

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Kristi, sons Troy (Melissa) of Norwalk and Todd of Des Moines; grandsons Brady & Cade, who always put a smile on his face; and brother Mike of Des Moines.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, sister Penny Rounds and brother Bob Brandsfield.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at O'Leary's Celebration of Life Center in Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to your local food pantry or Norwalk Fire Department.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
