Charles C. Heggen Sr.



Rock Island, IL - Charles C. Heggen Sr., 86, of Rock Island, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, Friday September 11, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.



Funeral services will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.









