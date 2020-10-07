1/1
Charles Carnes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Carnes

Urbandale - Charles C. Carnes passed away peacefully on October 5 at Taylor House in Des Moines only 10 days before his 82nd birthday. He was born on October 15, 1938 in Keokuk, Iowa. Charles graduated from Kahoka High School in Kahoka, Missouri in 1957. He earned a BA degree from Northwest Missouri State and a Master's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Charles taught in Garrison, Iowa before moving to Des Moines to become the vocal music teacher at East High School.

In the summer of 1976, he opened the Purple Cow Dinner Theatre at Cutty's Campground in Grimes, Iowa using past and present students/staff from East High to perform and run the theater. In 1978, the Purple Cow moved to Des Moines and changed its name to the Ingersoll Dinner Theater. This theater was open until 2004. Charles performed, music directed, and hands-on ran both theaters during their total of 28 years in operation. He loved and lived for his theater family.

Charles was an active member/officer in the National Dinner Theatre Association during his ownership years. He also was a proud member of the Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus and enjoyed performing with them for as long as his health let him.

Traveling was an extreme passion for Charles. Some of his favorite trips included South Africa, Australia, and all over Europe which he did frequently. One of his other passions was animals. You basically never went to his house when he wasn't a dog and/or cat owner. Even up until recently, his dog, Jasmine, was at his side loving him as long as Charles' heath could tolerate.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Juanita, and sister, Sandra, who was his closest friend. He is survived by the thousands of people whose lives he touched by being a teacher, mentor, peer, colleague, employer, cast mate, music director, patron of the arts, church member, landlord, friend, confidante, and leader. He will especially be missed by his extensive "Ingersoll Family".

No services will be held; however, a celebration of life will be arranged for when it's possible to be all together in person. That date/time will be posted on the "I Miss the Ingersoll" Facebook page. Donations in Charles' memory can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved