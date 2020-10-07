Charles Carnes

Charles CarnesUrbandale - Charles C. Carnes passed away peacefully on October 5 at Taylor House in Des Moines only 10 days before his 82nd birthday. He was born on October 15, 1938 in Keokuk, Iowa. Charles graduated from Kahoka High School in Kahoka, Missouri in 1957. He earned a BA degree from Northwest Missouri State and a Master's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Charles taught in Garrison, Iowa before moving to Des Moines to become the vocal music teacher at East High School.In the summer of 1976, he opened the Purple Cow Dinner Theatre at Cutty's Campground in Grimes, Iowa using past and present students/staff from East High to perform and run the theater. In 1978, the Purple Cow moved to Des Moines and changed its name to the Ingersoll Dinner Theater. This theater was open until 2004. Charles performed, music directed, and hands-on ran both theaters during their total of 28 years in operation. He loved and lived for his theater family.Charles was an active member/officer in the National Dinner Theatre Association during his ownership years. He also was a proud member of the Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus and enjoyed performing with them for as long as his health let him.Traveling was an extreme passion for Charles. Some of his favorite trips included South Africa, Australia, and all over Europe which he did frequently. One of his other passions was animals. You basically never went to his house when he wasn't a dog and/or cat owner. Even up until recently, his dog, Jasmine, was at his side loving him as long as Charles' heath could tolerate.Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Juanita, and sister, Sandra, who was his closest friend. He is survived by the thousands of people whose lives he touched by being a teacher, mentor, peer, colleague, employer, cast mate, music director, patron of the arts, church member, landlord, friend, confidante, and leader. He will especially be missed by his extensive "Ingersoll Family".No services will be held; however, a celebration of life will be arranged for when it's possible to be all together in person. That date/time will be posted on the "I Miss the Ingersoll" Facebook page. Donations in Charles' memory can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313.