Charles Clark Helms
Madrid - Charles Clark Helms passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Clark, as he was known to all, took great pride in restoring his family's 1910 farmhouse and barn just south of Madrid, Iowa. He was a tireless volunteer in the Madrid community and will be missed by many.
Clark was born on September 17, 1957 in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Valley High School in Des Moines in 1976 and Kaplan University in 2004 with an Associate of Science Degree in Communications. He served his country by enlisting in the Army in 1991. He received the Distinguished Honor Graduate Award upon completion of his training as a Multiple Launch Rockets System Operator. He was then deployed to Germany in active duty until 1995. He graduated from Non-Commissioned Officers Academy with the rank of Sergeant First Class. From 1995-2005, he served in the Iowa National Guard, deploying to Kuwait as a Military Police Officer. He received the Army Commendation Medal seven times for acts of heroism and meritorious service and the Army Achievement Medal five times.
In 2005 Clark took up residence at his family's Century Farm and began to restore the house and barn to their original state. He served on the Board of Directors of the Madrid Historical Society and was an active member of the Madrid Lion's Club and the Madrid Area Chamber of Commerce. Clark was elected to serve as the Clerk of Union Township in 2017. He generously gave of his time and talents to numerous projects in the community. One of his favorite places was the Town and Country Café, where he visited daily for breakfast and volunteered his time to help in the kitchen. Each year, he rang the Salvation Army Bell during the holidays. Clark was a lay leader and an active member of the Hopkins Grove United Methodist Church. He was employed as a website developer by Canfield Communications.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Helms and Joe-Ann Worley and his sister Leslie Helms. He is survived by his sister Alison Helms of Corinth, Texas and a host of friends and neighbors.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Clark Helms at Hopkins Grove United Methodist Church on April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment with military honors in the United Brethren Cemetery. Luncheon will follow in the church hall.
Memorials may be made the , the Hopkins Grove United Methodist Church or the Madrid Historical Society in honor of Clark.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019