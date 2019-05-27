|
Charles Clifford Robey
Des Moines - Charles Clifford "Butch" Robey, 75, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on May, 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born to parents Verne LeRoy Robey and Ruby Frances Owens Robey, on January 4, 1944, in Centerville, Iowa. He joined the United States Navy in August 1961. Upon leaving the Navy, he worked at John Deere Works until he started his own company, Charlie's Specialty Cabinets, in 1984. He retired from there in 2007.
While in the Navy he met and married Reta Catherine Kouski, in 1962, who survives him. Together they built a home and family. Butch is also survived by his five children, Catherine Sue Tornblom, Charles Frankie Robey (Cathy Anne), Caren Kathleen Hemann (Darren Robert), Clifford Mark Robey and Christina Raye Sells. As well as 14 grandchildren; Elizabeth and Rachel Tornblom; Benjamin, Bradley, Katie and Andrew Robey; Jacob and Holly Hemann; Christopher, Connor, Carson and Charlie Robey; and Johnathan and Nathan Sells. Butch was predeceased by two grandsons; Brian and William Robey.
Butch will be fondly remembered, by family and friends, as a talented, generous man with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed to work and only retired from his business to try his hand at different ventures until his fight with cancer no longer allowed him. That didn't keep him from staying busy, as he was a jack of all trades and master of many. He could see art where others couldn't. He also loved to camp, fish, hike, canoe, kayak, boat, bike, garden and spend time with his family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Iles Funeral Homes Grandview Park, 3211 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317
The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Staves Memorial United Methodist Church, 2747 E Madison Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317, burial to follow at Hartford Cemetery in Hartford, Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 27, 2019