Charles David Scase
Indianola - Charles David Scase, 96, of Indianola (formerly of Massena) died peacefully at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines on December 22, 2019. He was a kind and generous man, whose quick wit and gentle smile will be missed by all who knew him well.
A memorial service will be held in the Heritage Room at the Village in Indianola January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family will greet guests from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. and after the service. Online condolences may be expressed and a full obituary may be viewed at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019