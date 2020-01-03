|
Charles Day
Knoxville - Charles William Day, age 94 of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away Friday evening, December 27, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa, where Chuck had been residing.
Chuck's wishes were to be cremated and Chuck's family will be greeting friends from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the First United Church in Knoxville, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Charles' life will be held. Burial with military honors will be held at Greenwood Cemetery following the service.
Those left to cherish Chuck's memory include his two children, Pamela Vinson and her husband Kenneth of Marshalltown, Iowa and Bradley Day and his wife Holly of Lillian, Alabama; six grandchildren, M. Scott Vinson, Brian (Christina) Vinson, Allison (Justin) James, Eric (Bryan) Day, Adam Day, Nathan (Tara) Day; and three great-grandchildren, Grace James, Madelyn James and Noah James. Charles is also survived by his sister Doris Sayles and many nieces and nephews.
Charles is preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Charles and Fern Day; his mother Marie Day; his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Belle Day; and his sister Shirley Shivvers
A memorial has been established in Charles' memory to the Iowa Veterans Home Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be sent to www.winfieldfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020