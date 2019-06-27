Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Indianola - Services for Charles "Chuck" De Vore Jr., who passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Des Moines will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 1 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with cremation following services. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date. His one reminder to every U.S. Government class was, "If you don't vote, don't gripe!"

Chuck is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Dawn (David) Amundson and Scott (Holly) De Vore; four grandchildren, Emily, Camryn, Thomas and Mason who were the pride in his life; cousins, Donald (Alice) De Vore and Virginia Tapper; second cousins and many friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Evelyn De Vore; mother and father-in-law, Ben and Leona Klouda, and aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 30 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present to greet friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial scholarship fund to be awarded each year to an IHS senior with a B or C average, for either college or tech schooling. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 27, 2019
