Charles Dewey Davis
Charles Dewey Davis

Indianola - Charles Dewey Davis, 69, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in Indianola, IA. Memorial graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA.

Chuck was born April 19, 1951, in Perry, IA, to Francis and Alice (Simpson) Davis. He graduated from Boone High School and joined the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. Chuck loved fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Chuck is survived by his brothers, Larry (Micky) Davis of Dallas Center, IA, and Gregory L. Davis; niece, Laura (Mark) Wenke of Ottumwa, IA, and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joyce Morris.

Contributions may be made to the EveryStep Hospice . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
