Charles Duane Hutchinson
Charles Duane Hutchinson

Altoona - Charles Duane Hutchinson 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. He passed quietly at home with his son, Craig (and Peggy), by his side.

Visitation will begin at 1:00PM, followed by funeral services at 2:00PM, Monday, December 7, at Hamilton's Funeral Home in Altoona (105 4th Street SW). Burial will take place at Des Moines Masonic Cemetery, 1550 48th Street, Des Moines, IA.

In honor of Charles, memorials may be directed to, Hope Ministries, P.O. Box 862, Des Moines, IA 50304-0862.

Charles' favorite departure line: "I'll come back when I can't stay so long!"




Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
