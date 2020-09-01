1/
Charles E. Craigmile
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Craigmile

Waukee - Charles E. Craigmile 88, of Waukee, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Kavanagh House in des Moines of COPD.

Charles Edward Craigmile, the son of Sam and Gladys (Jetmund) Craigmile was born December 26, 1931 at Belmond, Iowa. He learned at a yourn age to work with his hands from dawn to dark on the family farm. This work ethic followed him all his life. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Charles enjoyed spending time with his precious family as well as a good game of pool with his buddy Ken, crossword puzzles, and reading Zane Grey books. Charles served in the United Sttes Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was honora bly discharged in 1956 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He farmed for a few years and then worked many years as a computer programmer for Farm Bureau in Des Moines and also at Aflac in Georgia. Charles was a 64-year member of the American Legion. While in the service, he was united in marriage to Mary Hotard. Together they raised four children; Gary of Adel, Brent and Robert (Carol) of Louisiana and Susan Sipe of Georgia. Additional survivors include grandchildren, Alec Craigmile of Dallas Center, Jessica and Charles (a proud Marine) Carigmile of Mankato, MN, Paul (Brittany) Bagley of Georgia and Sarah (David) Foster of Louisiana; three great-grandchildren with another on the way. He also is remembered by his partner Bonnie Arnburg of Waukee; as well as other relatives and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2009, his parents and brothers JIm and John Craigmile.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer & Swank Funeral Home
528 Main St
Rockwell City, IA 50579
712-297-7541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer & Swank Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved