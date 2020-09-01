Charles E. Craigmile



Waukee - Charles E. Craigmile 88, of Waukee, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Kavanagh House in des Moines of COPD.



Charles Edward Craigmile, the son of Sam and Gladys (Jetmund) Craigmile was born December 26, 1931 at Belmond, Iowa. He learned at a yourn age to work with his hands from dawn to dark on the family farm. This work ethic followed him all his life. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Charles enjoyed spending time with his precious family as well as a good game of pool with his buddy Ken, crossword puzzles, and reading Zane Grey books. Charles served in the United Sttes Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was honora bly discharged in 1956 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He farmed for a few years and then worked many years as a computer programmer for Farm Bureau in Des Moines and also at Aflac in Georgia. Charles was a 64-year member of the American Legion. While in the service, he was united in marriage to Mary Hotard. Together they raised four children; Gary of Adel, Brent and Robert (Carol) of Louisiana and Susan Sipe of Georgia. Additional survivors include grandchildren, Alec Craigmile of Dallas Center, Jessica and Charles (a proud Marine) Carigmile of Mankato, MN, Paul (Brittany) Bagley of Georgia and Sarah (David) Foster of Louisiana; three great-grandchildren with another on the way. He also is remembered by his partner Bonnie Arnburg of Waukee; as well as other relatives and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2009, his parents and brothers JIm and John Craigmile.









