Charles E. Dove III
Waukee - Charles "Charlie" Dove III, who was born on September 14, 1944 in Dallas, TX, passed away October 7, 2019 in West Des Moines, IA.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., both at Ernst Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Waukee Cemetery.
To view Charlie's full obituary or leave condolences, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to in Charlie's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019