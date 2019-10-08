Services
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Dove Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Dove Iii Obituary
Charles E. Dove III

Waukee - Charles "Charlie" Dove III, who was born on September 14, 1944 in Dallas, TX, passed away October 7, 2019 in West Des Moines, IA.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., both at Ernst Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Waukee Cemetery.

To view Charlie's full obituary or leave condolences, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to in Charlie's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now