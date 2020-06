Charles E.Stewart Sr.Charles E. Stewart, Sr. passed away on June 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 200 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn Stewart; children, Charles (Ashley) Stewart Jr., Amecah (DeMarcus) Butts and Tekara (Kale) Stewart Fomsi; five grandchildren, six siblings, an aunt as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.