Charles E.
Stewart Sr.
Charles E. Stewart, Sr. passed away on June 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 200 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn Stewart; children, Charles (Ashley) Stewart Jr., Amecah (DeMarcus) Butts and Tekara (Kale) Stewart Fomsi; five grandchildren, six siblings, an aunt as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Stewart Sr.
Charles E. Stewart, Sr. passed away on June 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 200 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn Stewart; children, Charles (Ashley) Stewart Jr., Amecah (DeMarcus) Butts and Tekara (Kale) Stewart Fomsi; five grandchildren, six siblings, an aunt as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.