Charles E. Stewart Sr.
Charles E.

Stewart Sr.

Charles E. Stewart, Sr. passed away on June 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 200 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn Stewart; children, Charles (Ashley) Stewart Jr., Amecah (DeMarcus) Butts and Tekara (Kale) Stewart Fomsi; five grandchildren, six siblings, an aunt as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
