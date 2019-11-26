Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Ankeny - Charles Robert Edrington Sr., 61, of Ankeny, IA passed away on November 24, 2019, at home. Charles was born May 6, 1958, in Glendale, CA, to Bob and Bev (Small) Edrington.

Visitation will be at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W First Street) on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Ankeny Funeral Home.

Charlie enjoyed watching and going to NASCAR races. Tailgating with his son and grandsons at football games was a great joy of his. Charlie especially liked cheering on his favorite football team the Steelers. One of Charles passions was free hand drawing.

Charlie is survived by his son, Charlie (Jennifer) Edrington; grandkids, Jake and Nick Edrington; parents, Bob and Bev Edrington; brothers, Bill (Marilin) and Jim (Janna); nieces and nephews, Amy, Jaclyn, Will, Chris, Travis, Elsbeth and Connor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.AnkenyFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
