Des Moines - Charley died on November 2, 2019 at the age of 98. He was born in Des Moines on May 18, 1921 as the second son of Dr. Verl Alton Ruth and Margaret V. Callaghan. He was pre-deceased by his infant brother Charles E. Ruth II, brother Royal Francis Ruth (Jean), and by sisters Mary Louise Huntley (Richard) and Sarah Adella Ruth. An avid sportsman, Charley loved the southwest where he attended the University of New Mexico. He also served in the US Navy (medical corps) on the Pacific front in WWII and as a volunteer Chaplain with the American Legion. He was pre-deceased by his wife Ann Ida (Witte), who ran Annette's Salon in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
