|
|
Charles Erwin Cochran
Marshalltown - was born July 25, 1935 in Columbiana, Ohio. He was a loving husband for 59 years to Lois Cochran. In 1967, they moved to Marshalltown where he was a professor of English until he retired in 1997. Charles and Lois were blessed with four children Lisa Fehrmann (Rod), Steve (Taeko), Jim (Lisa) and Don. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Charlie will be remembered for his sense of humor, his affection for his family, and for his love of teaching. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Hope United Methodist Church Marshalltown. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday at Hope, November 24, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.mitchellfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019