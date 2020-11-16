Charles F. "Chuck" Leaming
Knoxville, formerly of Des Moines - Charles F. "Chuck" Leaming, 87, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. He was born May 10, 1933 in Des Moines, the son of the late Enoch and Dorothy (Norwood) Leaming. On October 13, 1951, he was united in marriage to Claudia McMains. They made their home in Des Moines, where he was employed for the City of Des Moines in Traffic and Transportation for 35 years.
Chuck was a devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where he enjoyed spending time socializing with friends. He served in the Naval Reserve and was a member of Eastgate Masonic Lodge, the Des Moines Consistory and Za Ga Zig Shrine. He was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed the outdoors: spending time on his front porch talking with all of his neighbors, watching and feeding the birds, daily walking five miles around the Fairgrounds, and taking trips to Montana to see his sister, Patricia (Russell) Kline. He was devoted to his family and worked hard to make sure their needs were always met.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia. He is survived by his children; Deborah (Robert) Griffith of Ankeny, IA, Charles (Debbie) Leaming of Hiawatha, IA, Frederick Leaming of Des Moines and Patrick (Marcia) Leaming of Reasoner, IA, 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Private Family Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19 at Grandview Park Chapel with burial to follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. Friends may join the service via Live-Stream at the funeral home website www.IlesCares.com
.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ankeny Seventh Day Adventist Church.