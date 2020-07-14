1/1
Charles Gerald Bets
1970 - 2020
Charles Gerald Bets

San Tan Valley - Charles Gerald Bets, 50, of San Tan Valley, Arizona and previously of Los Angeles, California and Des Moines, Iowa passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born to Juris Bets and the late Linda Bets on September 17, 1970.

Charles attended Des Moines East High School and The University of Iowa, where he earned a BA in film. He pursued a career as a chef working in Iowa City, Des Moines, Japan, Cambodia and Los Angeles.

Charles was a passionate traveler and film buff. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved to tell stories about his adventures.

Charles is survived by his children, Patrica, Richard and Kathrine Bets. He is also survived by his father, Juris Bets and sister, Kristine Bets.

Funeral services will be private




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
