Charles "Bud" Gift
Des Moines - Charles "Bud" Gift, 92, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Following a luncheon, burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
Charles Wayman Gift was born May 8, 1927 to the late Wayman and Lillian (Hillman) Gift. As a proud, lifelong East Sider, was a graduate of East High School in 1945. After his service in the U.S. Marines during World War II, he married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Ferris on June 9, 1946. He worked in the family grocery business, Gift's Super Value, then later became a meat buyer for Super Value until he retired in 1992.
Bud was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge No. 98. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Poker with friends at the Lodge and winters with Ellie in Florida. He took great pride in having lived his entire adult life in the family home he built with Ellie in 1950.
Bud was a hardworking, honorable and honest man who was devoted to his family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Tracy (John) Knapp of Clive, Vickie Burnett and Cindy Gray both of Overland Park, KS; six grandchildren, Emerson Knapp, Scott Burnett, Brad Burnett, Shawn Burnett, Jessica Gray, Rich Gray; seven great grandchildren; and siblings, Tom Gift and Dolly Dalbey. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor; and siblings, Betty Zarling and Ruth Pearson.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Because of Bud's love of dogs, memorial contributions may be directed to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport in DeSoto.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019