Charles "Chuck" Goodhue
Altoona - "God doesn't call home those who commit suicide, but He welcomes them home" -- Ruth Graham.
On Thursday, July 11, 2019 heaven gained a wonderful man, a fabulous husband, a terrific father and grandfather, son, and an all-around great guy. Charles Edward Goodhue, 52, passed away unexpectedly. Chuck is the son of Howard and Patricia (Keeney) Goodhue.
Chuck enjoyed many things in life, camping, fishing, Iowa State sports - especially football, dining out with family and friends, movies and the Iowa State Fair. Most importantly was the time he spent with his family. Family quality time was important to him.
Chuck was a graduate of Carlisle High School. He went on to further his education at Iowa State University and University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, where he earned a degree in Physical Therapy. Chuck and Sheryl are the owners and operators of Advantage Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation in Sherwood Forest, Windsor Heights, Iowa.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sheryl (Gilliam); sons, Shawn Carlson, Tyler and Jordan Goodhue; grandchildren, Madison Carlson, HayLee and Mark Lopez; father and mother in law, Larry and Mary Gilliam; father and step mother Howard and Marilyn; siblings, Sherry (Hans) Cooper, Laurie (Rob) Belzer, Julie (Steve) Reed, Jenny (John) Tucker, Casey (Stephany) Goodhue, Eric (Stacy) Goodhue and Corey (Rachel) Goodhue. Many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia and infant sister, Nicole.
A celebration of life will be held instead of a funeral - Chuck always said, "funerals are too sad", so please join the family from 4:00 -8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens to help his family celebrate his life.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Please know that help is out there, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019