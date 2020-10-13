Charles Hansen
Brookyn - Charles Willett Hansen, age 89 of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. Graveside Services with military honors conducted by the Brooklyn American Legion Post 294 and the Army Honor Guard: 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery, Brooklyn with Pastor Joyce Proctor officiating. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Charles was born November 25, 1930 in Grinnell, Iowa, the only son of Uwe Jens Hansen and Helen Iola Willett. He graduated from high school and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. When he returned to civilian life, Charles was employed with the Brooklyn Telephone Company as a plant supervisor for over 31 years. He retired from there in 1996. He was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Brooklyn and the Brooklyn American Legion Post 294.
He is survived by several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
