Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
Charles Harry "C.h." Wendel


1939 - 2019
Charles Harry "C.h." Wendel Obituary
Charles Harry "C.H." Wendel, age 80, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids with Rev. Jan Horne officiating. Interment will be held at Raetz Cemetery, rural Atkins. Visitation will be held at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday. Memorials may be left for the Printers Hall at the Old Threshers, or Trinity Lutheran Church.

You may visit www.chwendel.com to view information on Chuck's life and career.

Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 15, 2019
