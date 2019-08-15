|
Charles Harry "C.H." Wendel, age 80, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids with Rev. Jan Horne officiating. Interment will be held at Raetz Cemetery, rural Atkins. Visitation will be held at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday. Memorials may be left for the Printers Hall at the Old Threshers, or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 15, 2019