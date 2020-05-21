|
|
Charles Henry White
Des Moines - Charles Henry White, 86, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away April 24, 2020.
Charles was born November 22, 1933 to Ethel and Henry White in Des Moines, Iowa.
He served in the United States Army and the Army reserve. Charles began working for Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel as a welder and retired over 35 years later as the General Sales Manager.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, parents and three brothers.
Charles is survived by his first wife, Shirley Hamilton, two sisters, Jo Ann Jensen and Marilyn Vaughn, aunt Ruth Raspotnik, his daughter Cathy Rose (Jeff) and son Chuck White (Jody), grandchildren Chuck, Misty, Aaron, Claire, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
A family memorial will be held at a later date when Charles will be interred in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Charles' memory may be made to .
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020