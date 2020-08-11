Charles Houchins
Des Moines - Charles "Chig" Mahan Houchins, 76, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 of an apparent heart attack while out riding his bike.
Chig was born on January 10, 1944 in Montgomery, West Virginia, the son of Eugene and Evelyn Houchins. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1961 and West Virginia University in 1965. On August 28, 1965 he married Sandy Sue Soles and they went on to raise three daughters. Although he always considered West Virginia his home, he also lived in Virginia and Illinois before settling in Iowa in 1980.
After a short stint as an engineer, he spent most of his career in sales. The C.M. Houchins Company was successful due to Chig's honesty, dedication, and love of people.
In retirement, he worked as a substitute associate at Waukee Schools, where he loved helping children. He was an active member of Windsor United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, the Maharrys, church friends, golf buddies, his breakfast group, and many others - both friends and strangers. He relished all things West Virginia, singing in the church choir, traveling, and "fixing" things at his daughters' houses.
He will be remembered for his generous spirit, loving nature, quirks, and his frustration when being mistaken for an old person.
He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Houchins (Brendan McCallum), Betsy Houchins (Hal Lunsford), and Carrie Houchins-Witt (Corey Houchins-Witt); six grandchildren, Olivia, Sean, Gavin, Christian, Waylon and Carter Birch; his brother, Gene Houchins Jr.; and a large extended family.
Chig was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 51 years Sandy, and his sister Junelle Avery.
Due to the COVID pandemic, we are not able to have a proper funeral to celebrate Chig's life at this time. When we are safely able, we will schedule a service. In the meantime, please share pictures and stories with us, and eat an ice cream cone in his honor.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Windsor United Methodist Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, since Chig was proud to live a full and active life despite his Parkinson's diagnosis in 1999. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.