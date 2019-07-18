|
|
Charles Howieson
Johnston - Charles (Chuck) Edward Howieson, of Johnston, Iowa, passed away on July 16, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center after a long-fought battle with cancer. Chuck is survived by his wife of 58 years, his sweetie, Marilyn; his children, Michael, Duane (Sheri), Renee (Jerome) and Mark (Jennifer). He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren.
Chuck was born to John and Helen (Leggett) Howieson on September 25,1939 at their farm near Lancaster, Minnesota. He enlisted in the Army after graduating from Claremont High School in 1957. He was employed by IBM as a Support Customer Engineer for over 35 years.
After retirement, he volunteered for over 20 years with the kids at CFUM. Chuck loved boating and fishing and could fix or build anything. Grandpa cherished his grandchildren and their sweet "smooches."
Those wishing to give memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to consider donations in his memory be made to the Ankeny United Church of Christ (AUCC), 602 SE Delaware, Ankeny, IA 50023.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish, 8201 Hickman Road, Urbandale 50322. The Funeral will be Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at Ankeny United Church of Christ (AUCC), 602 SE Delaware, Ankeny, IA 50023 with a luncheon to follow. Chuck will be buried at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish in Urbandale, Iowa. For full obituary, visit www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 18, 2019