Charles J. McConnell
Des Moines - Charles James "Jim" McConnell passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on September 11, 2019. Jim was born on June 26, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska to Margery and Charles "Chuck" McConnell. They lived in Council Bluffs until Jim was in 7th grade and then moved to Des Moines.
Jim graduated from Roosevelt High School where he set many records on the basketball court. While at the University of Iowa, Jim proudly played basketball for the Hawkeyes and was a Phi Delta Theta. After college, he married Susan Margaret Brockett. Susan and Jim were blessed with three children, Julie, Katy and J.C. Jim spent the first part of his career at Beatrice Foods and transitioned to being chairman of the board of Heartland Banks in 1985. Jim was a member of the Royal Order of the Jesters. He loved playing golf with his friends at the Wakonda Club where he was a past president and at the Longboat Key Club in Florida where they wintered every year. Jim was an avid fan of all Hawkeye sports and did not miss a game.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Katy, his sister, Susie McConnell Schreiber, and his mother and father, Margery and Chuck McConnell. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan, and children, Julie (John), and J.C. (Donella), grandchildren Ryan (Sandra) and Kyle Blair, Cameron, and Andrew McConnell and great-grandson, Henning Blair.
The McConnell family expresses their deepest gratitude to Angela Browder and Anganika Browder for the exceptional love and care they gave Jim over the years.
Visitation will be at Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312 on Sunday, September 15th from 4:00-6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to the University of Iowa Forevermore Scholarship Fund at www.givetoiowa.org in care of McConnell Family/Dunn's Funeral Home at the above address.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019