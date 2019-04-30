Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Charles J. Phipps

Charles J. Phipps Obituary
Charles J. Phipps

Johnston - Charles passed peacefully and without regrets at the age of 93, on April 25, 2019. He was tough and kind; funny and generous. He was a man created by the time and challenging world that he grew up in. And he was our Dad. May he rest in peace.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Raymond, and his loving wife, Audrey. Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Marva) Phipps, Paul (Kris) Phipps, Rod (Bev) Phipps, Gloria (Joe) Coser, and Theresa (Rick) Bailey; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Merle Hay Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Malloy 2N.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
