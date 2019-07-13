Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Charles J. Rolek


1988 - 2019
Charles J. Rolek Obituary
Charles J. Rolek

Des Moines - Charles "Chuck" James Rolek, who was born on July 23, 1988 in Des Moines, IA, passed away at his home on July 8, 2019 in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and a Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. both at Ernst Funeral Home.

Chuck is survived by his lady, Jill Penman; mother Deborah Rolek; siblings Rachel (Chris) Gorman, Alex (Erin) Rolek, Brian Rolek, David Rolek and Eric Rolek and nephews Shane and Connor Gorman and Silas Rolek.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Iowa (9051 Swanson Blvd., Clive, IA 50325) or dsmHack (www.dsmhack.org). To view Chuck's full obituary, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from July 13 to July 14, 2019
