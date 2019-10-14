|
|
Charles Joseph Punelli, Sr.
Des Moines - Charles Joseph Punelli, Sr. 72, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Des Moines VA Hospice surrounded by his children.
Charlie was born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 16, 1947 to Fred and Rose (DeFrancisco) Punelli. He graduated from Lincoln High School. Charlie served his country honorably as part of the Fifth United States Army in Vietnam. After he was discharged, Charlie worked in construction as a union carpenter for local general contractors.
Charlie is survived by his children, Charles (Mary), Rosalie, and Thomas Punelli; grandchildren, Carmen, Charles III, Charlotte, Carrah, Chance, Caleb, Juliana, and Haleigh; sister, Raffaella "Sissy" Punelli; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose Punelli.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 18th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Charles will be laid to rest will military honors at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21st at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and the entire staff at the Veterans Hospital, VA Hospice, and his Uncle Charlie and Aunt Pat for their care of Charlie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the , or the in loving memory of Charlie.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019