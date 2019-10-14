Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
15 Indianola Road
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Van Meter, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Punelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Joseph Punelli Sr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Joseph Punelli, Sr.

Des Moines - Charles Joseph Punelli, Sr. 72, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Des Moines VA Hospice surrounded by his children.

Charlie was born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 16, 1947 to Fred and Rose (DeFrancisco) Punelli. He graduated from Lincoln High School. Charlie served his country honorably as part of the Fifth United States Army in Vietnam. After he was discharged, Charlie worked in construction as a union carpenter for local general contractors.

Charlie is survived by his children, Charles (Mary), Rosalie, and Thomas Punelli; grandchildren, Carmen, Charles III, Charlotte, Carrah, Chance, Caleb, Juliana, and Haleigh; sister, Raffaella "Sissy" Punelli; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose Punelli.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 18th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Charles will be laid to rest will military honors at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21st at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and the entire staff at the Veterans Hospital, VA Hospice, and his Uncle Charlie and Aunt Pat for their care of Charlie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the , or the in loving memory of Charlie.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now