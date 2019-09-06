Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles L. Wion Obituary
Charles L. Wion

Des Moines - Charles L Wion of Des Moines passed away Saturday 8/31/2019 after a 6 month battle with esophageal cancer. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, parents Lloyd and Margaret Wion and daughter Abbey. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Chris, daughter Angie (Chad), grandson Charlie. Brothers Dale, Darrell, Jerry, and sisters Cheryl and Joyce.

Services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at Dunn's Funeral Home, Grand Ave, Des Moines, Iowa. 11:30 visitation with 1:00 service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Iowa Bicycle Coalition or .
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
