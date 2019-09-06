|
Charles L. Wion
Des Moines - Charles L Wion of Des Moines passed away Saturday 8/31/2019 after a 6 month battle with esophageal cancer. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, parents Lloyd and Margaret Wion and daughter Abbey. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Chris, daughter Angie (Chad), grandson Charlie. Brothers Dale, Darrell, Jerry, and sisters Cheryl and Joyce.
Services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at Dunn's Funeral Home, Grand Ave, Des Moines, Iowa. 11:30 visitation with 1:00 service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Iowa Bicycle Coalition or .
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019