Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Charles Laverne Essary


1950 - 2019
Charles Laverne Essary Obituary
Charles Laverne Essary

Waukee - Charles Laverne Essary, 69, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospice, surrounded by his family. Services will be held 11 am Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at a later date.

Charles was born July 15, 1950, in Eldon, IA, to Randolph and Mabel (Moore) Essary.

Charles worked at Titan Tire for many years before retiring. He loved spending time with his family and going to the family cabin in Wisconsin. He enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes and Packers on his television.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Renee (Tom) Fickbohm of Perry, IA, Stacey Essary of West Des Moines, IA, Stephanie (Trinity) Greene of Waukee, IA; grandchildren, Samantha Fickbohm, Alex Fickbohm, Emma Greene, Noah Greene, Evan Greene, TJ Fickbohm, Lily Greene; sisters, Lois (Charlie) Bedford of Eldon, IA, Pat (Jim) Klicker of Blakesburg, IA; three brothers, Randolph Essary, Jr. of Eldon, IA, Gary Dean (Joanne) Essary of Abingdon, IA, Larry (Terri) Essary of Brighton, IA; former spouse and mother of his children, Carol Steinmetz. He was preceded in death by his father, Randolph Essary; mother, Mabel Louise Essary; brother, Jack Essary; nephew, Jamie Klicker.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Mercy Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 20, 2019
