1/1
Charles Madison
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Madison

Ankeny - Charles Thomas Madison finished his life's final mission at age 95, in hospice care. Against the odds, he survived WWII bombing missions, being shot down, and becoming a prisoner of war. Against the odds, he grew up poor but succeeded in his mission to provide for his family and to "pay it forward" to ensure their success in life. Having lived through the Great Depression, the Dustbowl, and a second recession, he knew the values of hard work, education and persistence. Despite what life handed him, he followed Roosevelt's words, "Do the best you can, with what you have, wherever you are." Chuck was always quick to volunteer his skills and talents to help many people during his life. He was also quick to share his wit, humor and buoyancy.

Chuck was Born on May 18, 1925 in Parkersburg Iowa. Chuck had 10 siblings and literally worked his way throughout his gradeschool years. He graduated from high school in June 1943. He was inducted into the Air Force on July 6, 1943. He had four months of crew training and six months air cadet at Butler University. He received armament training at Buckley field Colorado, gunnery school at Arlington Texas and crew assignment at Walla Walla Washington. In October 1944, he boarded a train at Newport News Virginia. Then, he left on a liberty ship for Italy by way of Africa. He was assigned to the 744 squadron, 456th bomb group. His crew went down on December 16, 1944 on a return trip from target of Brux Germany. He was a prisoner of war. The Russian front overran the prison camp on April 22, 1945. He left the Russian front in search of the American lines, he found a frontline on May 7, 1945. He returned to the US on June 3, 1945 and was discharged on October 31, 1945.

He married Martha Louise Shirer on August 2, 1950, and his son was born in 1955. Chuck continued his education during his full time work, attending Drake University, programs for business and management, technical specialties, and he became a realtor. Chuck was active in the community of Ankeny, active in his worker's union, Iowa Conservation Commission, and in the YMCA youth programs including the father & son Y-Indian Guides. He retired in 1985 as gas service division supervisor for Iowa Power and Light (now Midwest Energy).

Chuck was a talented artist, all-around handyman, nature enthusiast and sportsman. His true passions were people and his family.

He is survived by his son, Greg (Beth) Madison; granddaughters, Haley (Adam) Lewis and Mackenzie Madison; brother, Daniel Madison in California; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd).

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
10:00 AM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Services of Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved