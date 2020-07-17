Charles Madison
Ankeny - Charles Thomas Madison finished his life's final mission at age 95, in hospice care. Against the odds, he survived WWII bombing missions, being shot down, and becoming a prisoner of war. Against the odds, he grew up poor but succeeded in his mission to provide for his family and to "pay it forward" to ensure their success in life. Having lived through the Great Depression, the Dustbowl, and a second recession, he knew the values of hard work, education and persistence. Despite what life handed him, he followed Roosevelt's words, "Do the best you can, with what you have, wherever you are." Chuck was always quick to volunteer his skills and talents to help many people during his life. He was also quick to share his wit, humor and buoyancy.
Chuck was Born on May 18, 1925 in Parkersburg Iowa. Chuck had 10 siblings and literally worked his way throughout his gradeschool years. He graduated from high school in June 1943. He was inducted into the Air Force on July 6, 1943. He had four months of crew training and six months air cadet at Butler University. He received armament training at Buckley field Colorado, gunnery school at Arlington Texas and crew assignment at Walla Walla Washington. In October 1944, he boarded a train at Newport News Virginia. Then, he left on a liberty ship for Italy by way of Africa. He was assigned to the 744 squadron, 456th bomb group. His crew went down on December 16, 1944 on a return trip from target of Brux Germany. He was a prisoner of war. The Russian front overran the prison camp on April 22, 1945. He left the Russian front in search of the American lines, he found a frontline on May 7, 1945. He returned to the US on June 3, 1945 and was discharged on October 31, 1945.
He married Martha Louise Shirer on August 2, 1950, and his son was born in 1955. Chuck continued his education during his full time work, attending Drake University, programs for business and management, technical specialties, and he became a realtor. Chuck was active in the community of Ankeny, active in his worker's union, Iowa Conservation Commission, and in the YMCA youth programs including the father & son Y-Indian Guides. He retired in 1985 as gas service division supervisor for Iowa Power and Light (now Midwest Energy).
Chuck was a talented artist, all-around handyman, nature enthusiast and sportsman. His true passions were people and his family.
He is survived by his son, Greg (Beth) Madison; granddaughters, Haley (Adam) Lewis and Mackenzie Madison; brother, Daniel Madison in California; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd).
