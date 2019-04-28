Services
Charles Merrifield Obituary
Charles Merrifield

West Des Moines - On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Charles Merrifield, loving husband and father, passed away in his home at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Sr., his mother, Eva, his wife, Sara, and his brother, Rex. He is survived by his children, Kathryn and Jacqueline, his granddaughter, Blake, and his sister, LaVonne.

Charles Jr. was born on March 11, 1952 in Iowa City, Iowa to Charles Sr. and Eva Ingles. He married the love of his life, Sara Fischer, on September 27, 1980. They raised two daughters, Katie and Jacqui. After Sara's passing, he moved to Des Moines to be closer to his daughters and his granddaughter, who was born in 2017.

Charles valued his family and the Lord above all. He was involved in his daughters' activities and supportive of their careers as they grew. He was active in the church and always greeted others with a friendly face. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace and love.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019
