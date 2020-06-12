Charles Moen
Pleasantville - Charles Lavern Moen was born July 23, 1944 in Wisconsin the son of Erling and Lenore (Phillips) Moen.
He passed away June 8, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
In 1974, Charles moved to Iowa where he met his future wife, Janet Grubb. They were married on April 27, 1984 and lived in Pleasantville for close to 40 years.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his son Terry Moen, 2 daughters, Dawn Paulmeno and Tamara (George) Hine; 5 grandchildren: Andrew (Misti) Moen, Kirstie Paulmeno, Toni Elton, Kai Elton and George Hine; 3 great-grandchildren: Mae Mikesell, A.J. Moen and Peyton Paulmeno; 4 brothers: Wesley, Robert (Diane), Donald and Richard; 2 sisters: Ruth Boss and Shirley (Gary) Eidsmoe and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sherry and grandson, Rileigh Elton.
He has been cremated and a gathering of family and friends will be held at later date. Mason Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.