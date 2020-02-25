Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Moore Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Moore Jr. Obituary
Charles Moore Jr.

Des Moines - Charles Moore Jr, age 71 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Feb 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Charles Moore Sr, and Gertie Mae. Brothers, Gregory and James Leaper. He is survived by his son, Shawn R. Moore (Jessica, Olivia, Mathias Moore), sister, Bette Jo Proudfit (Kent), Brothers, Richard and James. Charles Moore Jr proudly served his country as a service man in the army, and afterwards spent time working with youth, and volunteering at different social services agencies. He spent the last year and a half of his life in Minnesota with Son and his family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -