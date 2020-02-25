|
|
Charles Moore Jr.
Des Moines - Charles Moore Jr, age 71 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Feb 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Charles Moore Sr, and Gertie Mae. Brothers, Gregory and James Leaper. He is survived by his son, Shawn R. Moore (Jessica, Olivia, Mathias Moore), sister, Bette Jo Proudfit (Kent), Brothers, Richard and James. Charles Moore Jr proudly served his country as a service man in the army, and afterwards spent time working with youth, and volunteering at different social services agencies. He spent the last year and a half of his life in Minnesota with Son and his family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020