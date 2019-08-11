|
|
Charles Mulford
Ames - Charles Lee Mulford, age 86, of Ames, Iowa passed away at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames on August 6, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 between 2 and 4:00 p.m. at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. His celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Ames United Church of Christ, 217 6th Street, Ames, Iowa with a Masonic Service to follow. A private burial will be at Iowa State University Cemetery in Ames.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: Ames United Church of Christ, or Ellsworth Community College Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019