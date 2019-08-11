Services
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Ames United Church of Christ
217 6th Street
Ames, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mulford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Mulford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Mulford Obituary
Charles Mulford

Ames - Charles Lee Mulford, age 86, of Ames, Iowa passed away at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames on August 6, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 between 2 and 4:00 p.m. at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. His celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Ames United Church of Christ, 217 6th Street, Ames, Iowa with a Masonic Service to follow. A private burial will be at Iowa State University Cemetery in Ames.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: Ames United Church of Christ, or Ellsworth Community College Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now