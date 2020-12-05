Dr. Charles NewcomerWest Des Moines - Dr. Charles Newcomer, 89, passed away due to complications of a respiratory illness at Iowa Methodist on December 1st, 2020. He was born August 24th of 1931, and grew up on the family farm in Newburg, Iowa to Lucille and Frank Newcomer.He was not destined for farming and went to University of Iowa undergraduate before entering dental school with ROTC and served in the Navy as a dentist before returning to finish a degree in orthodontics. He met and married his first wife Carol Stearns and they had 2 children, Ned and Amy. Chuck and Carol were divorced in 1984. He remarried Patricia Cornick in 1986 and Rick and Jeff Cornick were added to the family.He enjoyed his grandchildren Tali, Nikki, Samantha, Josh and Sophia. He and Patricia enjoyed traveling, shopping, and raised several Shelties together.He will have a visitation at Iles-Dunn Funeral home on Grand from 11:30-1:30pm on December 7th with interment following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of Iowa at 5452 NE 22nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313.