1/1
Dr. Charles Newcomer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Charles Newcomer

West Des Moines - Dr. Charles Newcomer, 89, passed away due to complications of a respiratory illness at Iowa Methodist on December 1st, 2020. He was born August 24th of 1931, and grew up on the family farm in Newburg, Iowa to Lucille and Frank Newcomer.

He was not destined for farming and went to University of Iowa undergraduate before entering dental school with ROTC and served in the Navy as a dentist before returning to finish a degree in orthodontics. He met and married his first wife Carol Stearns and they had 2 children, Ned and Amy. Chuck and Carol were divorced in 1984. He remarried Patricia Cornick in 1986 and Rick and Jeff Cornick were added to the family.

He enjoyed his grandchildren Tali, Nikki, Samantha, Josh and Sophia. He and Patricia enjoyed traveling, shopping, and raised several Shelties together.

He will have a visitation at Iles-Dunn Funeral home on Grand from 11:30-1:30pm on December 7th with interment following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of Iowa at 5452 NE 22nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved