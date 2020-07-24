1/1
Charles P. Dautremont
1980 - 2020
Charles P. Dautremont

Ankeny - Charles Pipen Dautremont died at the age of 40 from heart failure on July 21, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Basilica of St. John in Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the Visitation at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery. The family asks that everyone wear a mask and follow appropriate social distancing protocol due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Charlie was born on February 12, 1980, the eldest child of John and Kathleen (Miller) Dautremont. He attended Woodlawn Elementary, Harding Middle School, graduated from North High School, and went on to attend Iowa Central Community College.

Music was a big part of Charlie's life and he sang in the choir at school throughout his life. In fact, he learned to play his record player before he learned to walk! While in school he was involved in Boy Scouts, theatre and choir. He worked for many years at Hy-Vee and Wal-Mart. He enjoyed his work and loved meeting all the customers.

Charlie is survived by his parents, his brother Michael Dautremont, his sister Elizabeth Brooks and her three children, Lillian, Liam, and Lola. He is also survived by uncles: James (Pat) Dautremont, Richard (Mary Lynn) Miller, and Timothy (Kimberly Murray) Miller. His cousins include Derek (Tammie) Dautremont and their two children; Bradley Dautremont, Rich (Charity) (Jon) Miller and their three children, Megan (Sean) Heitmann and their two children and Meredith (Hossam) Tashkandi, and many other relatives.

Preceding him in death were paternal and maternal grandparents and uncle Paul Dautremont.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Basilica of St. John
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Basilica of St. John
