Charles R. Burkett
Johnston - Charles Ray Burkett, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Brethren Cemetery near Dallas Center.
Charles was born July 28, 1929, in Dallas County, IA, to Clinton and Edna (Smothers) Burkett. Charles met his future wife, Shirley Paulson, while going to school in Grimes, IA. A few years after they married they moved their small family to Johnston where they stayed and raised five children. Charles was a computer clerk at Pioneer Hi Bred International for 38 years, retiring in 1986.
Charles is survived by his children, Patricia Quinnett of Tempe, AZ, Cynthia (Ian) Burkett-Dingwall of Vicksburg, Michigan, Charles Eugene Burkett of Seattle, WA and Susan (Jack) Perry of Seattle, WA eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and his sisters, Jean Whitten of Adel, IA, Joyce Paulson of Ankeny,IA and Judy LaFee of Leon IA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, daughter, Kristine Burkett-Mitchell, and grandson, James Quinnett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice or Post-Polio Health International (PHI). Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020