Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Charles R. Coulter


1940 - 2020
Charles R. Coulter Obituary
Charles R. Coulter

Iowa City - Charles "Chuck" R. Coulter, 79, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A born leader, Chuck was quietly passionate about his family and friends, serving the community through his law practice and innumerable volunteer activities, tennis, birds, West Highland White Terriers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Chuck was born June 10, 1940 in Webster City, Iowa. He graduated from Webster City High School in 1958 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Iowa and a law degree with high honors from the University of Iowa College of Law. In 1961, he married Elizabeth Bean of Kansas City.

He joined the law practice of Stanley, Bloom, Mealy and Lande, which later became Stanley, Lande and Hunter, in Muscatine in 1965, where he specialized in corporate law, real estate law, wills, and estate planning. Fellow attorneys across the country looked to him for expertise on the subject of law practice management.

He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth; daughters, Anne Coulter and Carol Carlson; son-in-law Tim Carlson; and grandchildren, Maya Coulter and Ethan Carlson. A Celebration of Life will take place later this year. For a complete obituary, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
