Charles Ray Burkett
Johnson - Charles Ray Burkett, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial graveside services will be held at p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Brethren Cemetery in Dallas Center.
Charles was born July 28, 1929, in Dallas County, IA, to Clinton and Edna (Smothers) Burkett. Charles met his future wife, Shirley Paulson, while going to school in Grimes, IA. A few years after they married they moved their small family to Johnston where they stayed and raised five children. Charles was a computer clerk at Pioneer Hi Bred International for 38 years, retiring in 1986.
Charles is survived by his children, Patricia Quinnett of Tempe, AZ, Cynthia (Ian) Burkett-Dingwall of Vicksburg, Michigan, Charles Eugene Burkett of Johnston, IA and Susan (Jack) Perry of Norwood, MO; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandson, and his sisters, Jean Whitten of Adel, IA,
and Joyce Paulson of Ankeny, IA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, daughter, Kristine Burkett-Mitchell, grandson, James Quinnett, and sister, Judy LaFee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice or Post-Polio Health International (PHI). Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.