Charles "Chase" Robbins V
Pleasantville - A Funeral Service for Charles E. "Chase" Robbins V will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Mason Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Pleasantville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Mason Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Marion County Special Olympics. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include his parents, Chuck and Denese; sister, Avery Robbins (John Millison); nephews, Marmion and Vance Millison all of Pleasantville; grandparents: William and Gail Whitten of Corpus Christi, Texas and Charles and Nancy Robbins III of Knoxville; uncle, Robert Bradley Robbins (Cindy) of Melcher; aunt, Jennifer Welshhons of Seattle, Washington and many other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 2, 2019