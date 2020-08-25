Charles Rogers



Northridge, CA - Charles Rogers was born on April 26, 1929 in Brooklyn, Iowa and left this life peacefully on August 11, 2020.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Louise Rogers and brothers Ralph and Gene Rogers. He is survived by his wife La Donna and two sons Sid (Nancy) Rogers of Whittier, CA and Phil (Nancy) Rogers of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



He lived a full life spending portions of his childhood in Iowa, Texas, California and Arkansas. He graduated from high school in Viola, AR. After school he moved to Toledo, IA where he met his wife La Donna (Smith) of 70 years. They soon relocated to Des Moines where Chuck joined the Army/Air National Guard as a pilot. He was honorably discharged in 1964 at the rank of Captain. He started working at Frye Copysystems in 1955 where he spent his entire career, eventually helping run the company as General Manager. His various roles with Frye required multiple relocations between Des Moines and locations throughout California, as well as a stint in France. He and La Donna retired in Northridge, CA where he enjoyed golf, woodworking and crafting jewelry out of rocks that he had collected on many family road trips.



As the patriarch of his family he will be greatly missed. He set examples that his family looked up to and will carry with them, forever.



No services are scheduled at this time.









