Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
IOOF Cemetery
Indianola, IA
Celebration of Life
Community of Christ Church
Indianola, IA
Charles Roland Meeks


Charles Roland Meeks

Des Moines - Charles Meeks, 85, of Pleasant Hill, MO, formerly of Des Moines, IA., passed away, surrounded by the love of his family on April 11, 2019 at his home. Cremation has been accorded. Graveside Service and Inurnment with Full Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the IOOF Cemetery in Indianola, IA. A Celebration of Life at the Community of Christ Church in Indianola will immediately follow graveside service. Cremation arr: Wallace Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill, MO.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
