Charles S. Rice, Sr.
Reasnor - Charles, 92, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to the Newton YMCA may be left at the funeral home.
Charles is survived by his wife, Dixie Rice of Reasnor; children, Deena (Steve) Ellerbusch of South Elgin, Illinois, Charles "Steve" Rice, Jr. (Krista Gulling) of Clarksville, Arkansas, and Rebecca "Becky" Soderblom (Bill Udelhoven) of Reasnor; his grandchildren, Shantell Rice (Curtis Masterson) of New Virginia, Brandon (Jessica) Soderblom of Newton, Derek Rice (Tara Renaud) of Reasnor, Zachary "Zach" (Lorna) Solderblom of Marshville, North Carolina, Andrew Rice (Shawna Campbell) of Clarksville, Arkansas, Ashlee Ellerbusch (Brad Ginther) of Tuscola, Illinois, Paul Ellerbusch of Chicago, Illinois, and Abbigail "Abbi" Hartgers (Mark Bruxvoort) of Reasnor; 8 great-grandchildren, Chase, Jaycee, Peyton, Oliva, Gunner, Daniel, Athena, and Waylon; and his sister-in-law, Velma Rice of Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude Rice; son, Theodore "Teddy" Rice; grandson, Bret Rice; his brothers, Theodore, William, and Dave Rice; and sisters, Sarah Slocum and Viola Abraham.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019