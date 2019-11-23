Services
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles S. Rice Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles S. Rice Sr. Obituary
Charles S. Rice, Sr.

Reasnor - Charles, 92, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to the Newton YMCA may be left at the funeral home.

Charles is survived by his wife, Dixie Rice of Reasnor; children, Deena (Steve) Ellerbusch of South Elgin, Illinois, Charles "Steve" Rice, Jr. (Krista Gulling) of Clarksville, Arkansas, and Rebecca "Becky" Soderblom (Bill Udelhoven) of Reasnor; his grandchildren, Shantell Rice (Curtis Masterson) of New Virginia, Brandon (Jessica) Soderblom of Newton, Derek Rice (Tara Renaud) of Reasnor, Zachary "Zach" (Lorna) Solderblom of Marshville, North Carolina, Andrew Rice (Shawna Campbell) of Clarksville, Arkansas, Ashlee Ellerbusch (Brad Ginther) of Tuscola, Illinois, Paul Ellerbusch of Chicago, Illinois, and Abbigail "Abbi" Hartgers (Mark Bruxvoort) of Reasnor; 8 great-grandchildren, Chase, Jaycee, Peyton, Oliva, Gunner, Daniel, Athena, and Waylon; and his sister-in-law, Velma Rice of Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude Rice; son, Theodore "Teddy" Rice; grandson, Bret Rice; his brothers, Theodore, William, and Dave Rice; and sisters, Sarah Slocum and Viola Abraham.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -