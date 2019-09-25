Services
First Presbyterian Church
310 5th St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids - Charles Emmons Stewart, 90, of Cedar Rapids, and formerly of West Des Moines, IA and Ottumwa, IA, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11am with Rev. Heather L. Hayes officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:30-6:30pm. Friends may also visit prior to the service beginning at 10:00am.

A full obituary and further details may be found at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019
