Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home
612 2nd Ave S
Humboldt, IA 50548
515-332-1321
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
612 2nd Ave S
Humboldt, IA 50548
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Humboldt, IA
Charles T. Miller Obituary
Charles T. Miller

Humboldt - Charles T. Miller was born on June 2, 1924 and died March 28, 2019 at the age of 94.

Charles was born and raised in Britt, Iowa, the son of Rudolph and Daisy (Erwin) Miller. He attended high school in Cedar Falls. Upon graduation Charles joined the Army. He was a member of the Army Combat Engineers and served in the Pacific Theater from 1943 to 1946. He was united in marriage to Lois Mully on October 9, 1948. Together they had three children. Charlie worked for the Phillips Petroleum Company from 1946 until his retirement in 1985. At the time of his retirement, he was a District Marketing Representative. Charlie enjoyed golfing, watching the Cubs and visiting with people. Charlie was a life-time member of the 7 O'clock Kiwanis Club, the Humboldt VFW and St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was also a 50-year member of the Humboldt Country Club.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Linda (Terry) Daggy of Humboldt, his son, Bob (Victoria) Miller of Van Meter, Iowa and his daughter, Ann (Stewart) Caquelin of Centennial, Colorado. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael (Silvia) Daggy of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Melissa (Clay) Wilson of Norwalk, Iowa, Amanda (Timm) Grimm of West Des Moines, Tom (Alex) Miller of Bayport, Minnesota, Emily Caquelin (Tyler Reynolds) of Ilwaco, Washington and Jennifer (Christopher) Laman of Aurora, Colorado. Charlie was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Nataly, Owen, Penn, Kipp, David and Lucas. Chuck is also survived by his 98-year-old sister, Marian Hunt of Sun City, California. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois, dear companion, Norma Olson, his parents and brother, Robert.

Charlie loved his family and friends and filled their lives with happiness. Throughout his life, Charles made many friends and left a lasting impact on all.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31st at the Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home in Humboldt and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1st at St. Mary Catholic Church in Humboldt. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. www.masonlindhart.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
