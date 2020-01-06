|
|
Charles Thomas Holmes
On Saturday, January 4th, Chuck Holmes left his beloved family to join those loved ones who entered eternal life before him. Chuck was born on April 30th, 1952, in Des Moines to Donald and Barbara Holmes.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970. Shortly after graduation, he served 2 years in the Army. He was a member of Park Ave. Christian Church, serving many years as a deacon and sang with the choir. Chuck loved being involved in coaching his sons and grandsons and enjoyed attending his daughter's and granddaughters' dance recitals.
In 1975, he married his wife Becky and they shared 44 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his son Brandon (Christy), Ethan, Jacen; his son Davin (Tiffany), Darrah, Emery; daughter, Whitney (Bobby) Mazzie, Vinny, Kendall; brothers, Jerry (Shirley) and Larry (Gretchen) Holmes.
Family will receive visitors Wednesday, January 8th at Westover Funeral Home from 5 - 7pm. Services are Thursday, January 9th at Park Ave. Christian Church at 11:00 am with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that memorials be directed to Park Ave. Christian Church or MercyOne Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020